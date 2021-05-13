A three vehicle crash, including a car striking a house in the Sedge Garden community, causes minor injuries

A three-vehicle crash — including a car striking a house in the Sedge Garden community — happened Thursday night and caused minor injuries in Winston-Salem's southeastern section, authorities said.
The incident happened at 8:24 p.m. when a driver of a car had a medical emergency and his car sideswiped two other vehicles at Kernersville and Sedge Garden roads, police Lt. Jason Collins said.
The car then struck a house on Sedge Garden Lane, causing minor damage to the home, Collins said.
The driver and the other people injured in the crash were taken to a local hospital, Collins said.
Officers are investigating the crash, Collins said.
No further details were immediately available Thursday night.
John Hinton
