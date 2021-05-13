 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A three vehicle crash, including a car striking a house in the Sedge Garden community, causes minor injuries
0 comments

A three vehicle crash, including a car striking a house in the Sedge Garden community, causes minor injuries

{{featured_button_text}}

A three-vehicle crash — including a car striking a house in the Sedge Garden community — happened Thursday night and caused minor injuries in Winston-Salem's southeastern section, authorities said.

The incident happened at 8:24 p.m. when a driver of a car had a medical emergency and his car sideswiped two other vehicles at Kernersville and Sedge Garden roads, police Lt. Jason Collins said.

The car then struck a house on Sedge Garden Lane, causing minor damage to the home, Collins said.

The driver and the other people injured in the crash were taken to a local hospital, Collins said.

Officers are investigating the crash, Collins said.

No further details were immediately available Thursday night.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News