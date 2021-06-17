 Skip to main content
A tropical system is likely to form in the Gulf this week
A tropical system is likely to form in the Gulf this week

The third named storm of the season will likely develop soon and bring drenching rains to the northern Gulf Coast by the end of the week. 

The third named storm of the season will likely develop soon and bring drenching rains to the northern Gulf Coast by the end of the week. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray is tracking the latest.
