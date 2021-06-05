A vaxxing problem: Education, economics and politics reflect lag in vaccination rates in some Triad counties

“They have huge systems in those counties,” she said. “They see more people coming through than here and are able to give more (care).”

Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said the lower levels of vaccination in the outlying parts of the Triad are nothing unusual.

“That finding is actually the same over most of the U.S.,” he said. “More rural areas are less likely to be vaccinated than urban areas.”

And places where the population leans conservative are also less likely to have gotten their shots, he said.

“There are some people who are worried that they haven’t been yet fully tested and that we don’t know everything we need to know yet,” Ohl said. “They are kind of waiting. For those people, a lot of (persuading them to be vaccinated) is education. And some people want to get a vaccine from their own doctor.”

Many younger people see no need to get a shot they don’t think they’ll need because they’re at low risk for serious or fatal COVID consequences, Ohl said. The trick to persuading those people is to stress how they can protect someone they love, such as an older relative, or how getting a vaccine makes it possible to take part in activities they can’t otherwise engage in.