A vaxxing problem: Education, economics and politics reflect lag in vaccination rates in some Triad counties

Vaccination numbers from across the counties of the Triad may shed light on more than just who’s getting jabbed.
The percentages of people vaccinated show correlations across factors relating to education, economics, even politics.
Forsyth and Guilford counties, where more than a third of the over-25 population has at least a bachelor’s degree, are approaching a vaccination rate of nearly 60% among those who are 16 and older.
But in Yadkin County, where only 12% or so have a bachelor’s degree or better, the vaccination rate is around 44%.
“The more positive story is that despite the rhetoric, there is a firm belief in America that science and data matter, if it is reflected by the fact that well-educated citizenry are doing the right thing and are getting the vaccination,” said Keith Debbage, a geographer at UNC Greensboro.
But in the meantime, Debbage said, the vaccination numbers may be shining light on the troubles of a working class he describes as “coming apart at the seams” in some of the counties surrounding the Triad’s urban core.
“The lesser educated, the poor, ethnic minorities are under-achieving on vaccination rates,” Debbage said. “You get significant geographic and socioeconomic disparities.”
Those disparities show up in lower income levels in many of the counties on the perimeter of the Triad. Lower incomes go hand-in-hand with lower education rates.
“Income and wealth have grown much more quickly in the past decade, and the folks with the bachelor’s degrees are capturing a disparate proportion of that wealth,” Debbage said. “That has shifted more than any other economic metric.”
Former President Donald Trump tapped into a lot of working-class frustration and mistrust of Washington in both his runs for national office. The vaccination data shows that counties that Trump carried in the Triad tend to have lower vaccination rates.
Health directors in some of those counties couldn’t speak to whether the Trump vote directly affects vaccination rates, but they did talk about how they’ve had to struggle against vaccination skepticism.
“I think there are folks who think it didn’t take long enough for the vaccine to be developed,” said Tara Aker, the health director in Randolph County. “There is some government distrust. We had a huge interest (in vaccination) when it was the 65 and over and educators. But after that, the general population has fallen off.”
Aker said the 2020 political season amplified skepticism about government that she now has to try to overcome to get people vaccinated.
Aker has an ace in the hole in the form of the North Carolina Zoo, which has partnered with the county to provide vouchers for a free zoo visit for people who show up at the zoo for vaccination events.
Maggie Simmons, the assistant health director in Surry County, said that while some people don’t want the shot because they’ve had COVID already, others “think it is a government takeover.”
“We struggle with it because we want everyone to be vaccinated and have implemented strategies to get more people out,” she said.”
Simmons said she’s heard of people asking, “Why would I want to take a shot to edit my genetics?”
Surry County’s vaccination numbers are better than most of the other counties outside the Triad’s urban core.
“We have done remarkably well,” Simmons said. “At first, we did not have enough vaccine to support the need. We have the supply. We want to show them science and data that it is safe and effective.”
Kimberly Irvine, the director of human services in Yadkin County, said people there are tending not to get their children vaccinated, even if the parents themselves have gotten their shots.
The better-educated, those with higher incomes and those who have better knowledge about vaccines — including people who work in medical fields and those who have a close relationship with their doctor — are getting vaccinated at higher rates, she said.
It’s important to note that correlation doesn’t demonstrate causation, and in the case of politics, the correlation is not that high with plenty of exceptions.
Statewide, the correlation between low vaccinations and a high Trump vote is only moderate. There are high-vaccination counties that voted for Trump here and elsewhere: Look at Davie County, one of the higher-ranked counties for vaccination, where Trump easily grabbed 72% of the vote.
And while not located in the Triad, there are low-vaccination counties in the eastern part of the state that gave Democrat Joe Biden healthy majorities. In the Triad, Biden carried both Forsyth and Guilford counties, and they show the highest rates of vaccination in the area.
Some Triad Republican leaders say they’ve heard all points of view on the vaccine, and don’t see it as a party issue so much as one of making a personal decision.
“I know a number of my friends who were Trump supporters who are not getting the vaccination,” said Linda Petrou, the vice chair of the party’s Sixth Congressional District committee. “I don’t think it has anything to do with being a Trump supporter. I know a lot of Trump supporters who are vaccinated and tired of wearing a doggone mask, and that is one way of getting around it.”
Some people don’t like the idea of the government telling them to get vaccinated, she said. Some are opposed to any kind of vaccination.
“I think education has a lot to do with it,” she said. “The more educated you are, the more you think about things and analyze them better.”
In fact, among the various factors looked at for vaccination correlation, education was the one that stood out the strongest.
Ken Raymond, who chairs the GOP in Forsyth, is adamant about not getting himself vaccinated. And while health officials say they strongly disagree, Raymond said he’s basing his decision on science.
“Even if you do contract it, it has a high recovery rate,” Raymond said. “If the science says that, why bother dealing with side effects that will come with a vaccine when there are no side effects with our own immune system?”
Low vaccination rates are found in counties where the percentage of people is larger who have some type of disability.
People in the less-populated counties of the Triad not only have less health care, they have fewer pharmacies and fewer doctors, Debbage said.
“You’re dealing with chronic pain, obesity, drug overdoses, and deaths from alcohol and suicides much higher than for the country,” he said. “It is a complete coming apart at the seams of the working class experience, and that can be of any color.”
When Aker looks at Forsyth and Guilford counties, with their higher vaccination rates, from her perch in Randolph County’s health department, she sees counties that have a much larger health care presence than hers.
“They have huge systems in those counties,” she said. “They see more people coming through than here and are able to give more (care).”
Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said the lower levels of vaccination in the outlying parts of the Triad are nothing unusual.
“That finding is actually the same over most of the U.S.,” he said. “More rural areas are less likely to be vaccinated than urban areas.”
And places where the population leans conservative are also less likely to have gotten their shots, he said.
“There are some people who are worried that they haven’t been yet fully tested and that we don’t know everything we need to know yet,” Ohl said. “They are kind of waiting. For those people, a lot of (persuading them to be vaccinated) is education. And some people want to get a vaccine from their own doctor.”
Many younger people see no need to get a shot they don’t think they’ll need because they’re at low risk for serious or fatal COVID consequences, Ohl said. The trick to persuading those people is to stress how they can protect someone they love, such as an older relative, or how getting a vaccine makes it possible to take part in activities they can’t otherwise engage in.
Ohl said it is “frustrating for us in health care” to hear claims he finds ridiculous, such as vaccines being used to implant microchips or alter one’s genetics.
Tony Lo Giudice, the health director in Alamance County, said reaching out to those who are not getting vaccinated includes education and listening.
Myths abound, he said: that you can actually get the coronavirus from the vaccine, or that it will make you sterile. Not true, he said.
“We are happy to educate, but at the same time we are not forcing it down their throats,” he said.
Debbage says some thought should be given to making vaccination more convenient, or even paying people to get vaccinated.
Over the long term, he said, he expects the vaccination difference between the urban core and the surrounding counties to “gradually erode, as people become more comfortable with the science.”
“Some of the relief money might be better spent getting shots in arms, because we are not that far away from potential herd immunity,” he said.
