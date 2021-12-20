'A very contagious virus without a treatment that really works.' NC health officials issue stark warning for the unvaccinated.

North Carolina could return to waves of 10,000-plus daily cases of COVID-19 — primarily the omicron variant — in the next two to six weeks, the state's health secretary warned Monday.
At the state's peak in January, new COVID-19 cases numbered around 11,500 daily.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, who is stepping down Dec. 31, said most of the state's major healthcare systems already have patients infected with the more contagious variant.
"Omicron is beginning to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of COVID-19 infections of the pandemic in the coming weeks," Cohen said as part of a secretarial advisory released Monday.
"The omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus."
As a result, Cohen said daily case counts fueled by omicron could climb significantly higher than those in the surges attributed to the delta variant.
The stark warnings from Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper came as Forsyth County exceeded 600 COVID-19 related deaths for the pandemic, with three reported over the weekend.
Cooper, Cohen and incoming Health Secretary Kody Kinsley stressed that vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should get tested before attending family gatherings over the Christmas and New Year's holiday periods.
They expressed concern in particular for children under age 5, those over age 65, and those who are immunocompromised or have other underlying health conditions.
"The best way to protect children under age 5 is to get fully vaccinated ourselves," Cohen said.
Cohen expects that federal officials will soon amend the definition of fully vaccinated to include at least one booster shot.
More urgency
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to several local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Cohen and Cooper said they purposefully brought more urgency Monday to their repetitive messages about vaccinations, booster shots, testing and mask wearing indoors in an effort to slow COVID-19's community spread heading into 2022.
"Those are the things we want people to do right now. These are the best safety precautions," Cooper said.
Cooper said that "we're not at the point of any of those statewide requirements" in terms masks mandate or reinstating restrictions on public gatherings.
The governor said he is discussing with Council of State members and legislative leaders about potential next steps, but noted his current executive authority under the state's Emergency Management Act remains unchanged.
"I know people are frustrated and dismayed by this wave of infection right before Christmas," Cooper said.
When asked about requiring masks for K-12 schools, Cooper said that "it's very important to keep children in the classroom, in person.
"But as the omicron wave comes, schools are going to have to step up in making sure that students are protected."
Cohen said in school districts where masks are mandated in the classroom, "very few kids are needing to be excluded from school because of exposure."
Cohen said the omicron threat should lead more parents to get eligible children vaccinated so they can stay in school.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, 46% of 12- to 17-year-olds in North Carolina had at least one vaccine dose of the vaccine.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds, 18% had at least one shot.
Omicron uncertainty
Cohen said that while early studies of omicron show it could be less severe in vaccinated individuals, there is evidence that monoclonal antibodies are less effective against omicron until they are adjusted in coming months.
"We're going to be in January with a very contagious virus, without a treatment that really works," Cohen said.
"But, we do have vaccine and boosters and other tools."
Cohen said that "it is not a moment to throw our hands up in the air. It is a moment to act."
336-727-7376