'A very contagious virus without a treatment that really works.' NC health officials issue stark warning for the unvaccinated.

"Those are the things we want people to do right now. These are the best safety precautions," Cooper said.

Cooper said that "we're not at the point of any of those statewide requirements" in terms masks mandate or reinstating restrictions on public gatherings.

The governor said he is discussing with Council of State members and legislative leaders about potential next steps, but noted his current executive authority under the state's Emergency Management Act remains unchanged.

"I know people are frustrated and dismayed by this wave of infection right before Christmas," Cooper said.

When asked about requiring masks for K-12 schools, Cooper said that "it's very important to keep children in the classroom, in person.

"But as the omicron wave comes, schools are going to have to step up in making sure that students are protected."

Cohen said in school districts where masks are mandated in the classroom, "very few kids are needing to be excluded from school because of exposure."

Cohen said the omicron threat should lead more parents to get eligible children vaccinated so they can stay in school.