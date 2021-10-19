A wake for Finnigan's. Popular pub is closing, but its legacy will live on in downtown Winston-Salem.

Those were the big-ticket name events that drew in crowds. But in many ways, it was the smaller, unpublicized things that was so endearing.

There were the holiday calendars Kirby sold in 2017 featuring photos of his bare posterior in exotic locales such as Antarctica and the Pacific Islands.

He started taking such photos as a joke while on vacation in Hawaii. “Me being me, I sent it to everybody in my phone book,” Kirby said. “Every single person in my phone, so it was the first thing they saw when they woke up or were in a meeting somewhere.”

From that, he paid $1,600 out of pocket for a stack of glossy calendars and sold them with every penny of the $3,000 raised sent to Cities With Dwellings, a nonprofit that works for the city’s homeless.

Then there was a small memorial in the back of the pub where Finnigan’s owners set aside space to remember Winston-Salem police officers who’d been killed in the line of duty.

Off-duty cops were among the first to regularly patronize the new establishment – public-safety HQ is around the corner – and Finnigan’s made sure the loyalty ran both ways, a gesture that was noted and appreciated.