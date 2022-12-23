A Welcoming Space: Women have place to showcase art at Songbird Supper Club

On a small, makeshift stage behind the West Salem Public House, Cashavelly Morrison was a few lines into her gorgeous new song, “The Architect.”

“OK, hold on,” she told the audience of about 25 people, abruptly stopping the song.

At the monthly Songbird Supper Club, flubs are perfectly acceptable. The whole idea of the showcase is to provide women a nonjudgmental space to express their creative selves and support them on their artistic journey, no matter their experience.

“This is letting go of expectations,” said Morrison, a singer-songwriter based in Winston-Salem, whose real name is Melissa MacLeod. “As women, we have to be perfect. We wanted to have a space where women could be messy.”

The Songbird Supper Club came about through conversations that Morrison had over the summer with other local musicians — Martha Bassett, Tori Elliott, Maia Kamil, Tiffany Thompson, Casey Noel, Sarah Howell-Miller — and photographer Kathryn Fulp.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Morrison said about the conversations with the other women, most of whom she did not know well. “But it was, ‘Let’s meet and see what could possibly be created together.’”

The women shared stories about the competition they feel with other women songwriters because of a scarcity of opportunities to play. For instance, a music festival may designate one slot to a women singer, creating a competitive situation.

“We were feeling that. It was playing out in our lives,” Morrison said. “So we thought, ‘How can we upend this system and make a space where we celebrate and support and help one another?’”

Held the last Tuesday of every month, the Songbird Supper Club made its debut in October in the back patio of West Salem Public House, 400 S. Green St. The next one will be on Tuesday inside the bar. Native Root typically sells food at the performances but on Tuesday, Morrison said she will buy a few Costco trays of food and ask others to pitch in with some holiday nibbles.

The showcase will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free though people are encouraged to buy art for sale from the featured artists.

Tuesday’s show will include singer-songwriters Flower in Bloom, Elliott, Howell-Miller, Jessie Dunks and artist Aimee Garcia.

Typically, the musicians or poets will perform a few songs followed by a conversation with Morrison about their art and how the community can support them.

The lineup usually features veteran performers with a few newcomers.

Mary Haglund, who many know as the former owner of Mary’s Gourmet Diner on Trade Street, read three of her reflective essays for the first time publicly at November’s event.

A longtime writer, Haglund said she has entered a period in her life where she is better able to express how she is feeling through words.

At the November supper club, she read moving, introspective pieces that dealt with aging, a time when women are made to feel invisible, which Haglund said can be liberating.

“I have spoken a great deal in public, but I have never read my original work in front of people who I did not know,” Haglund said. “So that was new and pretty scary. And there’s not a whole lot that scares me anymore.”

Haglund and Morrison have known each other for years. In some ways, Haglund sees the supper club as an outgrowth of Mary’s Mavens, a supportive community of women that grew to about 2,000. Haglund organized it originally for women in business but it soon grew to include women with a range of interests and career backgrounds.

Haglund had to step back from the group for personal reasons, but she’s delighted to see Morrison assume a leadership role among local women.

“She is the perfect candidate to pick up that thread,” Haglund said. “She’s doing it her way and it’s beautiful. It’s such a welcoming space. You can say what you want, and that’s what I love about her.”

PHOTOS: Songbird Supper Club