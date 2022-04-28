 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Winston-Salem man dies from his injuries from an April 4 traffic crash on Peters Creek Parkway

A Winston-Salem man died Wednesday from the injuries he sustained in an April 4 traffic crash on Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said Thursday.

Allen Sylvester Coleman, 78, of Hubert Court died at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers responded to a vehicle collision at 10:21 a.m. April 4 in the 2100 block of Peters Creek Parkway, police said.

Coleman was driving a 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup south on Peters Creek Parkway, and Kiara Symone Thomas of Winston-Salem was driving a 2017 Kia Forte north on Peters Creek Parkway, police said.

Coleman was making a left turn into the Parkway Plaza shopping center when he turned in front of Thomas' vehicle, police said. Thomas was unable to avoid colliding with Coleman's vehicle, police said.

Thomas' vehicle then ran off the road and collided with a parked Ford Taurus in the parking lot of Biscuitville at 2145 Peters Creek Parkway, police said.

Coleman and Thomas, who were both injured, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Thomas was treated and released.

Coleman remained in the hospital until he died, police said.

Coleman's death is the city's fifth traffic fatality this year, as compared with 10 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about this traffic crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

