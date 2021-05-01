A Winston-Salem man dies when his vehicle runs off U.S. 421 North, hits a tree and overturns

A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.
Carey Joe Johnson, 60, who was driving the vehicle, died in the single-vehicle crash, said Trooper Dallas Southard of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m.
The highway patrol shut down a section of U.S. 421 North near its exit to Lewisville Clemmons Road for several hours after the crash, Southard said. That section of the highway was reopened about 1:30 Saturday.
No further details were available.
John Hinton
