A Winston-Salem man dies when his vehicle runs off U.S. 421 North, hits a tree and overturns
A Winston-Salem man dies when his vehicle runs off U.S. 421 North, hits a tree and overturns

A Winston-Salem man died Saturday when his vehicle ran off U.S. 421 North, hit a tree, overturned and struck another tree, authorities said.

Carey Joe Johnson, 60, who was driving the vehicle, died in the single-vehicle crash, said Trooper Dallas Southard of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m.

The highway patrol shut down a section of U.S. 421 North near its exit to Lewisville Clemmons Road for several hours after the crash, Southard said. That section of the highway was reopened about 1:30 Saturday.

No further details were available.

Breaking News