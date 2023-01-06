A Winston-Salem man wins $25,000 a year for life in the state lottery

A Winston-Salem man has won $25,000 a year for life in the N.C. Education Lottery, lottery officials said Friday.

Carl Fagervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that hold a special significance for him and his wife, Linda Fagervik, lottery officials say. Linda Fagervik is a circulation accounting specialist at the Winston-Salem Journal.

"I always play our wedding anniversary and birthdays," Carl Fagervik said. "She looked at me with her eyes bugged out. And then she just said, 'We won.'"

Carl Fagervik bought his $2 for the Dec. 28 drawing from the Quality Mart on River Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem, lottery officials said. He claimed his prize Thursday and had the option of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum.

Carl Fagervik chose the $390,000 lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Fagervik took home $277,877, lottery officials said.

"I retired so that's a nice nest egg to have," he said.

Carl Fagervik said he will put some money in the bank, donate some to charity and may be take some trips.

The odds of winning the $25,000 a year for life prize are 1 in 1.8 million, lottery officials said.