A Winston-Salem man's claims of racial discrimination in jury selection will be heard by N.C. Supreme Court.

The N.C. Supreme Court will review the case of a Winston-Salem man on death row who claims Forsyth County prosecutors used made-up reasons pulled from a training document to get rid of potential Black jurors at his trial.
Russell William Tucker, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder in February 1996 in the death of Maurice Travone Williams, a security guard at a Kmart store on University Parkway. Williams was shot in the chest on Dec. 8, 1994. Prosecutors said Williams was chasing Tucker who had walked out of the store with what Williams believed to be stolen clothes.
Tucker appealed his conviction. Forsyth Superior Court Judge Stuart Albright denied Tucker's appeal in August 2020. Tucker's attorneys, Elizabeth Hambourger and Mark Pickett, filed a petition, asking the N.C. Supreme Court to review Albright's decision.
On April 14, the court said it would.
Hambourger said in an email Tuesday that attorneys on both sides will submit written briefs and then the court will schedule oral arguments. She said she doesn't expect a decision before the end of the year. The state Supreme Court also will be reviewing another case involving allegations of race and gender discrimination in jury selection.
The allegations in Tucker's case center on a 1986 U.S. Supreme Court decision called Batson V. Kentucky. That decision prohibited prosecutors from using race in jury selection. In some cases, prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys have to give a reason when they remove a potential juror. But prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys have a certain number of what are called peremptory challenges. Peremptory challenges allow prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys to remove a juror without giving a reason.
But if challenged based on the Batson decision, a judge can give prosecutors a chance to provide a reason that doesn't involve the juror's race.
That is where the training document, called "Batson Justifications: Articulating Juror Negatives," comes in.
In court papers, Hambourger and Pickett argued that Forsyth County prosecutors Rob Lang and David Spence, used language from the training document to make up non-racial reasons to remove Black jurors. They also cited Ibram X. Kendi, a historian and author of the book, "How to Be An Anti-Racist," in saying that the language was based on racist stereotypes. They further argued that the reasons used to remove Black jurors did not disqualify white jurors.
Those reasons included working in the health care industry, being single, not having sufficient stake in the community and appearing to be ambivalent about whether they could recommend the death penalty, Hambourger and Pickett have argued in court papers.
Albright said that at his trial, Tucker failed to make a case that prosecutors were using race to discriminate against black jurors. And more importantly, Albright said, Tucker did not challenge the jury selection process at his trial in previous appeals.
Tucker also can't maintain that the "Batson Justifications" document is newly discovered evidence, Albright ruled. Tucker's attorneys could have discovered that document through a public records request to the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys. The document, he said, was part of required training that attorneys have to take to keep their law license and that the document is supposed to contain accurate and relevant legal information. The race-neutral reasons found in the document, he said, are based on appellate cases in federal and state courts.
"There is nothing wrong or improper with knowing legally permissible and impermissible reasons to exercise peremptory challenges," he said in the decision. "In fact, being prepared for trial requires defense attorneys and prosecutors to know legally permissible and impermissible reasons to exercise peremptory challenges."
Hambourger and Pickett have said they wouldn't have found the training document if it had not been for litigation surrounding the now-repealed Racial Justice Act. That law allowed death-row inmates to challenge their death sentences if they believed racial bias played a role. Republican state legislators repealed the law in 2013, but there is still pending litigation. The N.C. Supreme Court recently vacated the death sentence of a Fayetteville man, ruling that the repeal cannot be retroactive.
Errol Duke Moses, another death-row inmate from Forsyth County, filed a claim under the Racial Justice Act. Under the law, inmates were allowed to use statistics and evidence from other cases to prove a pattern of racial discrimination. A judge ordered Forsyth County prosecutors to turn over their files in other death-penalty cases to Moses' attorneys. That included Tucker's case.
State prosecutors with the N.C. Attorney General's Office have denied those allegations. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has previously said he cannot comment on pending litigation. Lang and Spence have previously declined to comment.
