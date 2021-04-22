A Winston-Salem man's claims of racial discrimination in jury selection will be heard by N.C. Supreme Court.

But if challenged based on the Batson decision, a judge can give prosecutors a chance to provide a reason that doesn't involve the juror's race.

That is where the training document, called "Batson Justifications: Articulating Juror Negatives," comes in.

In court papers, Hambourger and Pickett argued that Forsyth County prosecutors Rob Lang and David Spence, used language from the training document to make up non-racial reasons to remove Black jurors. They also cited Ibram X. Kendi, a historian and author of the book, "How to Be An Anti-Racist," in saying that the language was based on racist stereotypes. They further argued that the reasons used to remove Black jurors did not disqualify white jurors.

Those reasons included working in the health care industry, being single, not having sufficient stake in the community and appearing to be ambivalent about whether they could recommend the death penalty, Hambourger and Pickett have argued in court papers.

Albright said that at his trial, Tucker failed to make a case that prosecutors were using race to discriminate against black jurors. And more importantly, Albright said, Tucker did not challenge the jury selection process at his trial in previous appeals.