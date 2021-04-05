A Winston-Salem park is getting upgrades. Crews begin work on pool, picnic shelter at Long Creek.

From the air — specifically a drone zipping overhead at 100-plus feet — it’s easy to see why hikers, bird watchers and dog walkers like Long Creek Park just the way it is.

Most of the 164-acre spot, purchased by the city in 2017, looks and feels like the golf course it once was.

It is lined by tall, mature trees and rolls gently along with the natural elevation of the land. City workers keep its (former) fairways mowed to reasonable lengths without dumping a boatload of chemical herbicides to leech into Muddy Creek. Paved paths, once used by electric golf carts, make for smooth, at-your-own pace walking.

“It’s perfect. I love it,” said Robin Kelly after finishing a morning hike.

Near the main entrance, at ground level, the view is a little different. Cracked and broken asphalt dots the parking lot, the fencing surrounding the pool is padlocked and the water looks a tad ... funky.

“What’s taking the City of Winston-Salem so long to complete Long Creek Park?” asked resident Joe Cassidy in an e-mail.

Finished, like beauty, lies in the eye of the beholder. The answer really depends on how you define “park.”

Aiming high