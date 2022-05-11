A Winston-Salem police car hit by another vehicle on Peters Creek Parkway

A Winston-Salem police car was involved in a traffic crash Wednesday on Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said.
The wreck happened at 11:46 a.m. A vehicle trying to avoid hitting another vehicle hit the police car, said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The officer wasn’t injured, Boyd said. At least one person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, Boyd said.
The crash happened on Peters Creek Parkway at Hutton Street, just north of Silas Creek Parkway and Interstate 40, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
No further details were immediately available.
