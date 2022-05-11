 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Winston-Salem police car hit by another vehicle on Peters Creek Parkway

  • 0

A Winston-Salem police car was involved in a traffic crash Wednesday on Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said.

The wreck happened at 11:46 a.m. A vehicle trying to avoid hitting another vehicle hit the police car, said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The officer wasn’t injured, Boyd said. At least one person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, Boyd said.

The crash happened on Peters Creek Parkway at Hutton Street, just north of Silas Creek Parkway and Interstate 40, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

No further details were immediately available.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Strained supply chains: U.S. braces for continued disruptions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert