A Winston-Salem restaurant supply company agrees to settle disability discrimination lawsuit

TriMark Foodcraft LLC of Winston-Salem has agreed to pay $25,000 and provide other relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency said in a statement.
According to the EEOC's complaint, Jean S. Perry has a disability and worked for Trimark through a temporary placement agency as an accounts payable costing clerk, the EEOC said.
In December 2018, Perry was admitted to a local hospital for breathing complications related to her disability, the EEOC said.
Perry attempted to return to work, but when she notified Trimark that she required the use of a personal oxygen device and would need to bring it to work with her, Trimark fired her, the EEOC said.
In November 2020, the EEOC filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Strategic Equipment LLC, which does business in Winston-Salem as TriMark Foodcraft, LLC.
Perry has emphysema and chronic bronchitis that limits her breathing and walking, the lawsuit said. Perry couldn't be reached Wednesday for comment.
In the lawsuit, the EEOC maintained that Trimark had a legal obligation to permit Perry to use her oxygen tank at work as a reasonable accommodation, and that the company unlawfully fired her because her because of her disability.
A Trimark company official, who answered the phone Wednesday and wouldn’t identify herself, declined to comment on the matter.
Trimark specializes in commercial kitchen equipment and operates a restaurant supply store at 2601 Hope Church Road in Winston-Salem, according to its website and the EEOC.
Steven Nigh and Kellie Tabor, two Charlotte attorneys whose client is Trimark, couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.
In court papers, Trimark denied that it engaged in any unlawful activities, that Perry was a qualified person with a disability, that it refused to provide a reasonable accommodation for Perry’s disability and that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The EEOC enforces the Title 1 of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Trimark's actions violated federal law by discriminating against Perry who has a disability, according to the lawsuit.
"The ADA prohibits workplace discrimination based on disability and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities unless doing so would be an undue hardship," the EEOC said.
In addition to providing the $25,000 to Perry, the two-year consent decree settling the lawsuit requires TriMark to change its current anti-discrimination policy to include examples of job modifications that may qualify as reasonable accommodations under the ADA and to post the policy where it is visible to employees.
The decree also requires TriMark to conduct annual ADA training for human resource employees and specialized training for the decision maker. Trimark is required to provide periodic reports to the EEOC.
"The ADA requires an individualized assessment to determine whether a reasonable accommodation can be provided without causing an undue hardship for the employer or a direct threat to other employees," said Melinda C. Dugas, a regional attorney for the EEOC’s Charlotte District Office.
"Employers cannot prevent employees from being productive members of the workforce because of mere inconvenience or preconceived ideas about medical conditions," Dugas said. "Further, direct threat determinations cannot be based on irrational fears or generalized conclusions."
