A Winston-Salem restaurant supply company agrees to settle disability discrimination lawsuit

TriMark Foodcraft LLC of Winston-Salem has agreed to pay $25,000 and provide other relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency said in a statement.

According to the EEOC's complaint, Jean S. Perry has a disability and worked for Trimark through a temporary placement agency as an accounts payable costing clerk, the EEOC said.

In December 2018, Perry was admitted to a local hospital for breathing complications related to her disability, the EEOC said.

Perry attempted to return to work, but when she notified Trimark that she required the use of a personal oxygen device and would need to bring it to work with her, Trimark fired her, the EEOC said.

In November 2020, the EEOC filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Strategic Equipment LLC, which does business in Winston-Salem as TriMark Foodcraft, LLC.

Perry has emphysema and chronic bronchitis that limits her breathing and walking, the lawsuit said. Perry couldn't be reached Wednesday for comment.