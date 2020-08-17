A Winston-Salem teenager might have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Monday.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police found Henry Jovanny Flores, 19, of White Rock Road lying outside a vehicle at his home in the city's northeastern section, Winston-Salem police said. Flores was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Flores was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
An autopsy will be performed on Flores' body today at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police Capt. Steven Tollie said.
Investigators are looking into whether Flores died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Tollie said. Police initially went to the 4500 block of White Rock Road after they received a report of a shooting.
A subsequent call to police indicated it was a self-inflicted wound, police said.
"There are some unusual circumstances," Tollie said. "The incident occurred as part of an argument between him (Flores) and someone he knows."
Police are not looking any suspects in this case, Tollie said.
"We have not determined that it's a suicide," Tollie said. "We have a few more people we need to interview as witnesses.
"And I want to wait to see what the medical findings are, but suicide is one of avenues of the investigation," Tollie said.
Flores' death followed Saturday's fatal shooting of Aaron Lamar Shepherd, 28, of Fir Drive in the southeastern section of Winston-Salem. Officers found Shepherd in the driveway at his home in the 100 block of Fir Drive.
Shepherd who had gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to Shepherd's death, which they described as an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
