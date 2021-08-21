A Winston-Salem woman becomes first owner of a Habitat for Humanity home in the Stone Terrace neighborhood

Jeanette Brown of Winston-Salem will be the first owner of a Habitat for Humanity house in the city's Stone Terrace neighborhood.

Habitat officials held a house dedication ceremony Saturday for Brown and her family at the 1000 block of Kapp Street, the site of the home in Winston-Salem's northeastern section. About 20 people attended.

"These dedication moments are kind of the culmination of a year and a half of Jeanette working through the Habitat program, doing a lot of classroom work, learning about home ownership and home maintenance — preparing herself to be a homeowner," said Kelly Mitter, the interim chief executive officer and executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County.

"It's a hard task," Mitter said. "It's a long journey."

Brown, 57, will move into the home in about two weeks following the home's closing, Mitter said. Brown will live in the house with her granddaughter, Aniyla, who is 8.

"I am so excited that I am the first one to move into Stone Terrace," Brown said as she stood on the home's front porch. "My hard work has paid off, and I give God all of the glory for it."