A Winston-Salem woman becomes first owner of a Habitat for Humanity home in the Stone Terrace neighborhood

Jeanette Brown of Winston-Salem will be the first owner of a Habitat for Humanity house in the city's Stone Terrace neighborhood.
Habitat officials held a house dedication ceremony Saturday for Brown and her family at the 1000 block of Kapp Street, the site of the home in Winston-Salem's northeastern section. About 20 people attended.
"These dedication moments are kind of the culmination of a year and a half of Jeanette working through the Habitat program, doing a lot of classroom work, learning about home ownership and home maintenance — preparing herself to be a homeowner," said Kelly Mitter, the interim chief executive officer and executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County.
"It's a hard task," Mitter said. "It's a long journey."
Brown, 57, will move into the home in about two weeks following the home's closing, Mitter said. Brown will live in the house with her granddaughter, Aniyla, who is 8.
"I am so excited that I am the first one to move into Stone Terrace," Brown said as she stood on the home's front porch. "My hard work has paid off, and I give God all of the glory for it."
Two years ago, Brown decided to go through the process of buy a Habitat for Humanity home because she wanted to be a homeowner rather than paying rent, she said.
"I wanted something for myself," Brown said. "I'm really ready for it."
Brown works as a patient attendant at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, where she has worked for 34 years, she said. Brown worked previously as housekeeper and a laundry worker at Baptist.
Brown is buying the home after completing 400 hours of homeownership classes and by working on other Habitat homes and helped build her own house, the organization said.
Aniyla smiled when she saw the house.
"It's my house," Aniyla said as she walked up the home's front steps.
"Yes," Mitter replied. "It's your home."
Over the next five to seven years, the nonprofit organization will build 75 houses on lots in the Stone Terrace neighborhood, which is off Old Rural Hall Road, Mitter said.
The neighborhood, located in the Ogburn Station community, is an underserved area targeted by city officials for revitalization, the organization said. Since 1985, Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County has helped 550 families and individuals build or improve their homes.
The 1,200-square-foot house on Kapp Street has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, said Jeff Myers, Habitat's director of construction. The home is valued at about $146,000, and Brown will receive a 30-year mortgage to pay for it.
Under Habitat's guidelines, Brown will pay no more than 30% of her income to pay for the home, said Joni Yoder, Habitat's chief financial officer.
The organization will provide appliances such as a washer, dryer, refrigerator and a stove for Brown's home, Yoder said.
Many of the lots along Kapp Street and nearby Stone Hill Drive are overgrown with weeds. Two trailers, including a Habitat for Humanity trailer, sit along Kapp Street. A completed home that is similar to Brown's house is located nearby on Kapp Street.
Partially constructed homes stand on both sides of Kapp Street with building materials lying on the lots amid the red clay dirt.
During the dedication ceremony, Bob Gfeller, the president of Habitat's Forsyth board of directors, led the attendees in a celebration.
"Lift up your hearts," Gfeller said. "By our partnership here, our hearts and our minds are joined with brothers and sisters who are building around the world."
"We rejoice that the reality of decent shelter for all is becoming a reality in many parts of the world," the attendees said in response. "That as we build houses, we build bridges that unite our global village."
