A Winston-Salem woman is shot and wounded early Saturday morning

A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in a parking lot on Waughtown Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at 1:45 a.m. at the scene after they received a report of discharging firearms at 67 Waughtown St., police said.

Officers then saw several people fighting in the parking lot, police said. Those people had come from the The SeQuel Entertainment Complex at 71 Waughtown St.

As the crowd started dispersing, several shell casings were found in the complex's parking lot and three unoccupied vehicles had been struck by gunfire, police said.

Olaunah Muse, 20, of Carrie Avenue arrived at a local hospital a short time later with a gunshot wounds to both of her legs, police said.

Investigators determined that Muse was shot while she was walking through the parking lot of The SeQuel Entertainment Complex, police said.

Muse, who didn't appear to be the target of the shooting, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers found no other victims.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.