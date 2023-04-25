A Winston-Salem woman has won a share of a $758,068 jackpot, the N.C. lottery said Tuesday.

Judy Slocum had one of two tickets that matched all five numbers in Friday’s Cash 5 drawing to win the jackpot, lottery officials said. Slocum bought her ticket from the Quality Mart on Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

Slocum claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, lottery officials said. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $279,681.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.