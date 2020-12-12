A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow may fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, forecasters say

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and light snow may fall in the Triad Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

A low-pressure system will bring cold air and rain over the Carolinas and the U.S. East Coast that might produce snow, freezing rain and sleet, said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

There is a 50% chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Light freezing rain and sleet is expected Tuesday night, Badgett said. Tuesday night's low temperature will be around 30 degrees.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of freezing rain and sleet Wednesday in Forsyth and Guilford counties, the weather service said.

Wednesday's high temperature will be near 38 degrees, the weather service. Wednesday night's low temperature will be around 31 degrees.

A trace of freezing rain is expected, Badgett said. No significant amount of snow is expected, he said.

