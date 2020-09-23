A woman wakes up to discover fire inside her Winston-Salem apartment, and she then calls 911

"It's a wonderful community," Malone said. "These are good residents. Most of the people have been here a long time."

Investigators haven't determined the cause of the fire. The closet where the fire started has no electrical outlets, Malone said.

Malone will replace at his own cost the belongings that the affected residents lost in the fire, he said. His apartment units are covered by insurance, Malone said.

About seven hours earlier on Tuesday night, a fire damaged the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission's building at 717 Oak St.

The fire initially displaced 65 men living at the rescue mission, the fire department said.

The fire started around 6:40 p.m. in a faulty bathroom exhaust fan and spread throughout the building, the fire department said. It took more than 30 firefighters 41 minutes to put out the fire.

The fire cause about $20,000 in damage, the fire department said.

A group of 45 men were taken to Grace Baptist Church at 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, where they spent Tuesday night, said Lou Carrico, the interim executive director of rescue mission. The other men affected by the fire stayed in the rescue mission's building on Trade Street.