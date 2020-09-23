A woman wakes up to discover fire inside her Winston-Salem apartment, and she then calls 911

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early-morning fire on Wednesday that displaced 10 residents in an apartment building on the city's north side.
Hours earlier, 65 people were temporarily displaced by a fire at the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, according to reports from the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
The fire in the apartment building caused about $60,000 in damage, fire officials said.
A woman woke up early Wednesday to discover the fire inside a closet in her apartment off the 300 block of Motor Road.
The woman and her two children quickly left the apartment before Winston-Salem firefighters arrived to put out the blaze, said Edward Malone, the owner of 68 units within the New Hope Apartments.
The woman shared her story with Malone later on Wednesday morning, Malone said.
The fire started about 2:20 a.m. and 23 firefighters had it under control 25 minutes later, the fire department said.
The fire destroyed the woman's apartment in the complex's F building. The damage spread to three other apartments, Malone said.
The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced, Malone said.
"It's a wonderful community," Malone said. "These are good residents. Most of the people have been here a long time."
Investigators haven't determined the cause of the fire. The closet where the fire started has no electrical outlets, Malone said.
Malone will replace at his own cost the belongings that the affected residents lost in the fire, he said. His apartment units are covered by insurance, Malone said.
About seven hours earlier on Tuesday night, a fire damaged the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission's building at 717 Oak St.
The fire initially displaced 65 men living at the rescue mission, the fire department said.
The fire started around 6:40 p.m. in a faulty bathroom exhaust fan and spread throughout the building, the fire department said. It took more than 30 firefighters 41 minutes to put out the fire.
The fire cause about $20,000 in damage, the fire department said.
A group of 45 men were taken to Grace Baptist Church at 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, where they spent Tuesday night, said Lou Carrico, the interim executive director of rescue mission. The other men affected by the fire stayed in the rescue mission's building on Trade Street.
Officials at the rescue mission will no longer use the damaged section of its building, called Bethel Hall, on Oak Street, Carrico said. The residents affected by the fire will stay in its building on Trade and unaffected sections of its building on Oak Street.
"Thank the Lord," Carrico said. "We are doing fine right now."
336-727-7299
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.