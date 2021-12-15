Looking for liquor? Lexington ABC says come on down.

The board, which runs stores at 419 N. Main St. and 1705 Cotton Grove Road, posted on Facebook on Tuesday night a photo of its full shelves with a message for its bare-shelved neighbors: “We heard some boards were having a hard time keeping their shelves stocked. Not here at Lexington ABC! Our team has been non-stop to make sure you have options. Come in today and meet our friendly staff and see our selection. We look forward to seeing you!”
Already, the post is racking up likes and has been widely shared by thirsty Forsyth residents.
The first comment, from a Kernersville man, says, “Good for you guys! I think you will find that promoting your store on here will pay dividends.”
The folks in Lexington certainly hope so.
Bill Sigmon, the stores’ general manager, said the Facebook page was created a few days ago to get the word about what the Lexington stores have to offer.
“We put that out, not trying to call anyone out, but to make a point about what we do have,” Sigmon said.
And from the pictures, they have a gracious plenty.
Sigmon said the Cotton Grove Road store has been recently remodeled, doubling the space for bourbon and tequila. The store has new lights and décor in an effort to make it more appealing to shoppers.
“We’re doing everything we can to get inventory and keep inventory,” Sigmon said. “We can’t sell empty shelves.”
Many Triad ABC stores have bare shelves, the result of “supply and ordering problems that we are currently working out,“ Gregory Bradsher, the administrator of the Triad Municipal ABC Board, which runs Forsyth County stores, told the Journal last month.
The stores are rebuilding their inventory, Bradsher said, after “shipping and ordering problems” brought on by the pandemic.
