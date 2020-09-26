About 20 demonstrators march to support the inmates at the Forsyth County Jail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 20 demonstrators marched Saturday night to support the inmates at the Forsyth County Jail.

The demonstrators walked on Third, Chestnut, Second and Church streets as they repeatedly chanted, "We see you. We love you." Some inmates tapped on their cells' windows in response. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.

The demonstrators carried signs that said, "We Will Not Relent," "We Stand with the Nevilles," "Ban Jails," and "The System Must Change Now." They chanted "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter."

The jail's inmates are encouraged when they see the demonstrators supporting them, said Sara Hines, a march organizer.

"We will continue to stand on these sidewalks to let them know that there is love and redemption coming from strangers," Hines said. "We are all in one family, and we will all be here for each other."

The inmates include mothers, daughters, sisters and aunts, she said.

"We don't come out here to absolve anyone of crimes or what they are accused of," Hines said. "We come out here to say that it doesn't matter."

Hines referred to the jail as a "murder box" following the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019.