About 20 demonstrators march to support the inmates at the Forsyth County Jail

About 20 demonstrators marched Saturday night to support the inmates at the Forsyth County Jail.
The demonstrators walked on Third, Chestnut, Second and Church streets as they repeatedly chanted, "We see you. We love you." Some inmates tapped on their cells' windows in response. The Triad Abolition Project staged the event.
The demonstrators carried signs that said, "We Will Not Relent," "We Stand with the Nevilles," "Ban Jails," and "The System Must Change Now." They chanted "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter."
The jail's inmates are encouraged when they see the demonstrators supporting them, said Sara Hines, a march organizer.
"We will continue to stand on these sidewalks to let them know that there is love and redemption coming from strangers," Hines said. "We are all in one family, and we will all be here for each other."
The inmates include mothers, daughters, sisters and aunts, she said.
"We don't come out here to absolve anyone of crimes or what they are accused of," Hines said. "We come out here to say that it doesn't matter."
Hines referred to the jail as a "murder box" following the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019.
Neville, 56, had been arrested on Dec. 1, 2019 on an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor assault on a female, and 24 hours later, he had a medical emergency that caused him to fall from the top bunk bed and onto the floor.
Neville died two days later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of a brain injury that was caused when his heart stopped beating. Neville asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up, according to an autopsy report. Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
"John Neville's family knows it's a murder box," Hines said, referring to the Forsyth County Jail. "We honor his sacrifice. John Neville was a person with a real family."
The demonstrators also chanted the name of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville, Ky., woman who was killed by police on March 13.
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by police officers after one of them was shot by her boyfriend while bursting into her home during a narcotics investigation.
A Jefferson County grand jury in Louisville returned three charges of wanton endangerment last Wednesday against fired Officer Brett Hankison over shooting into a home next to Taylor's with people inside. But no charges were brought in Taylor's death.
Hines held up a list of 79 names of black women, including Taylor, who have been killed nationwide by police.
"This list is a reminder that it doesn't matter who you are," Hines said. "It could be you. If not you today, it could be you tomorrow."
Gavin Henry, a student at the UNC School of the Arts, said he participated in the march because he wanted to renew his support for the jail's inmates.
Henry said he participated in the Occupy WSNC's 49-day event at Bailey Park this summer to call attention to the Neville case. At that time, he joined with other demonstrators as they marched to the jail and "waved to the incarcerated folks."
"We brought joy to them," Henry said.
