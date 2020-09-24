About 60 people attend rally for Breonna Taylor amid a steady rain in Winston-Salem

Taylor is one of those victims, Battle said.

"What these police did was in fact sanctioned by law enforcement," Battle said of the officers involved in the Taylor case.

The criminal legal system is not a criminal justice system "because there is no justice there. In that system, what matters is legality, not morality," she said.

The system was designed to uphold white supremacy, Battle said.

Another speaker, Miranda Jones, an organizer with Hate out of Winston, said that Taylor wouldn't have been killed if she had been a white woman.

"If Breonna would have been Becky, we wouldn't be here," Jones said. "The truth is that most of us came here because we don't know what to do. We don't know what to say."

Jones urged the attendees to vote in November elections to put an end to genocide.

"Our lives are cheap," Jones said. "We don't get justice. We get a painting on a street. So what street, I ask, will you paint now."

Taylor was asleep when the officers entered her home, Jones said.