About half of N.C. gas stations are back online with fuel

About half of North Carolina's convenience stores and gas stations are back to pumping fuel, while Forsyth County appears to be recovering at an even faster pace.

According to national fuel-tracking company GasBuddy.com, 49% of N.C. convenience stores and gas stations had limited or no gasoline supplies as of 3:30 p.m. Monday related to the Colonial Pipeline disruption.

That represents an improvement from 70% being out of fuel Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, about 36% of the Triad's convenience stores and gas stations are in the limited or out category, which remains the lowest of the six N.C. markets tracked by GasBuddy.com.

For example, GasBuddy.com reported that as of noon Thursday, 66 of 100 gas stations within a seven-mile radius of downtown Winston-Salem had limited or no gasoline supplies.

By 8 p.m. Thursday, 56 out of those stations remained in that status. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, it was down to 36 stations.

GasBuddy.com reports are based primarily on drivers contributing their observations to the group’s app or website.