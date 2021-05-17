About half of N.C. gas stations are back online with fuel

About half of North Carolina's convenience stores and gas stations are back to pumping fuel, while Forsyth County appears to be recovering at an even faster pace.
According to national fuel-tracking company GasBuddy.com, 49% of N.C. convenience stores and gas stations had limited or no gasoline supplies as of 3:30 p.m. Monday related to the Colonial Pipeline disruption.
That represents an improvement from 70% being out of fuel Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, about 36% of the Triad's convenience stores and gas stations are in the limited or out category, which remains the lowest of the six N.C. markets tracked by GasBuddy.com.
For example, GasBuddy.com reported that as of noon Thursday, 66 of 100 gas stations within a seven-mile radius of downtown Winston-Salem had limited or no gasoline supplies.
By 8 p.m. Thursday, 56 out of those stations remained in that status. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, it was down to 36 stations.
GasBuddy.com reports are based primarily on drivers contributing their observations to the group’s app or website.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted Sunday that "based on GasBuddy data, the epicenter of restoration efforts appears to be North Carolina at present time."
Colonial has said it would provide additional fuel supplies to Greensboro, which has a major operational hub, and in the Triad and Charlotte markets.
De Haan has cautioned that the problems caused by the disruption could linger into late May in North Carolina.
“Current bottlenecks to getting everyone resupplied? In order of significance, from most to least: panic/hoarding continuing; lines at the rack/limited capacity; trucker shortage,” De Haan said.
Of the 11 states affected by the shutdown, North Carolina currently has the highest percentage of convenience stores and gas stations without gasoline supplies.
South Carolina was at 46%, while Georgia was at 40%, Virginia at 30%, Maryland and Tennessee at 25% and Florida at 17%.
Memorial Day plans
The ability to travel mostly mask-free over the Memorial Day holiday weekend appears likely to trump North Carolinians' concerns about higher gas prices and supply disruptions, AAA Carolinas said Monday.
The travel group estimates about 1.1 million North Carolinians will travel by car on May 27-31 even though regular unleaded gas prices of $2.93 a gallon are $1.22 higher than a year ago.
That average price also is up 20 cents since the beginning of the Colonial disruption.
“Many Carolinians are so eager to travel; we don’t expect higher gas prices to interfere with their plans,” AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said.
“We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”
AAA said the expectation is that with the pipeline back in operation and supply being restored, gas prices will soon stabilize.
AAA still cautions drivers "to fuel up responsibly ... including waiting until your tank reaches a half or quarter full before refueling."
Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said that "a year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick-off to the season."
“For many people, this will be their first summer vacation in two years, and things will look a little different,” Haas continued. “Because of the pandemic, many theme parks and hotels are running at reduced capacity, and some services are not currently available.
"That’s why we encourage travelers to plan ahead."
