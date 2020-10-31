Absentee ballots could slow finding winners on election night in Winston-Salem

The unknown factors in the 2020 election go beyond who gets their supporters to the polls and collects the most votes.
This year, because of an unprecedented number of absentee ballot requests, it may be impossible to immediately say who won some of the closer contests because of the number of outstanding ballots that may come in after Election Day.
And because of a court order, the usual three-day window for receiving absentee ballots at the county board of elections has been extended to nine days.
"We are dealing with 1.4 million requested absentee ballots," said Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College and chief author of the Old North State Politics blog. "That is an exponentially higher number (than in 2016) and we don't know what is going to happen to them."
What we'll know on election night — and what we might not.
Although 440,000 absentee ballots statewide had not been turned back in as of Saturday afternoon, the state estimated that a smaller number — about 197,000 ballots — could still be turned in by voters who have not otherwise voted.
Kevin Farmer, who chairs the local Democratic Party, said people were encouraged over the summer to go ahead and order absentee ballots just in case. Many of those same people then voted in person, when they decided it could be safely done.
"Back in July and August, we didn't even know if we were going to have enough poll workers," Farmer said. "There really has been a push to get as many people as possible to be aware of the deadline and get things in as fast as possible."
Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County, said some 66,000 requests for absentee ballots were received for the general election here. That dwarfs the experience in 2016, when only 9,178 absentee ballots were mailed in.
Tsujii said fewer than 100 people had actually contacted the elections office and told staffers to void their absentee ballots. But that's not a requirement: If someone voted in person after being sent an absentee ballot, the absentee would be voided.
As it stands, by Saturday afternoon the elections board had received and processed 39,229 absentee ballots. While that total suggests than more than 25,000 absentee ballots could still come in, the actual number is lower because many who got absentee ballots went ahead and voted in person.
The elections board has been meeting twice a week to work on absentee ballots. The ballots are removed from their envelopes, and if in proper order are fed into a tabulator.
Tsujii can only speculate how many absentee ballots might come in after Nov. 3, but the state elections board said on Saturday that about 9,000 voters in Forsyth had neither turned in their absentee ballots or voted.
Still, statewide and in Forsyth, enough absentee ballots to change an election outcome remain outstanding.
In 2018, Republican incumbent Rep. Debra Conrad in N.C. House District 74 beat Democratic challenger Terri LeGrand by fewer than 3,500 votes. Democratic challenger Dan Besse came within 2,100 votes of unseating Republican incumbent Donny Lambeth in N.C. House 75.
This time around, Besse is contesting a redrawn 74th with Republican Lee Zachary, while LeGrand is facing off against GOP incumbent Joyce Krawiec in N.C. Senate 31. Both districts are rated as Republican-leaning and are among those offering Democrats some of their better hopes for flipping control of the General Assembly.
Bitzer said no one can forget the dramatic result in the 2016 gubernatorial contest, when Democrat Roy Cooper edged incumbent Republican Pat McCrory by a little over 10,000 votes statewide.
"That's an example of why we have to wait until the votes fully come in," he said. "All these results are unofficial until the county boards meet to canvass and certify the results."
There's simply no precedent for the number of absentee ballots this year, Bitzer said, noting that absentees are usually 5% or less of the total.
On the other hand, Tsujii points out that even if 10,000 absentee ballots come in after Election Day, the division of the county into city wards, House and Senate districts and other subdivisions means that many of the absentee ballots won't have votes that affect any particular contest.
"If we have a local race that is close, the likelihood of all the outstanding absentee ballots being for that district is unlikely," Tsujii said.
Early-voting numbers have been trailing off in recent days: Where 10,000 people a day, or more, had cast ballots during early voting in the first days, the daily numbers had fallen to 6,200 by Thursday. The weekend brought a last-minute uptick: Slightly more than 8,000 early voters cast ballots on Friday and nearly 6,000 on Saturday, when shortened hours ended voting at 3 p.m.
Although the final results in any contest will depend on the final tally, people hitting the refresh button on their computer screens as they keep up with local returns are likely to see a pattern in the returns.
First, when the absentee and early-voting results are dumped with the closing of the polls on Election Day, it may well look like a Democratic sweep: That's because Democrats are punching above their weight in absentee ballot returns.
Democrats usually dominate early voting as well in Forsyth County, but this year is different. Republicans have actually taken part in early voting in slightly stronger numbers, proportionally, than Democrats, although more Democrats than Republicans have voted early. Unaffiliated voters have not taken part in early voting as strongly.
Aaron Berlin, who chairs the local Republican Party, said that the strong GOP turnout in early voting statewide was an encouraging sign for his side.
"The Republican Party feels very confident for most elections to have an announced winner on election night," he said. "Anything to the contrary goes against our country's tradition."
The county board of elections will meet at 2 p.m. on Election Day to tabulate the early-voting results along with whatever absentee, military and overseas ballots are in hand at that point.
Those numbers will be released after the polls close at 7:30 p.m., but it is also true that anyone in line at the polling place when 7:30 rolls around will be able to vote. That won't delay the release of the early voting/absentee totals, Tsujii said.
When the Election Day numbers do start coming in, Bitzer said he will be looking to see whether urban counties go more strongly Democratic, and how the vote breaks down in suburban counties such as Davidson and Davie counties.
If those suburban counties are not 2-to1 or 60-40 Republican, Bitzer said, it could be a long night for the GOP.
Although no one can predict when the results are going to be known here, Tsujii said he has new voting machines that are working well and a staff that has done a good job processing absentee ballots.
"This is a totally different ball game, in terms of absentee-by-mail voters," Tsujii said. "We have never experienced having 66,000 requests. We have never experienced having more than 35,000 absentee ballots returned, with early voting and Election Day to go. This is new territory for us."
