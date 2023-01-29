14-year-old boy dies after being thrown from a bull at rodeo in King

KING — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo held at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Street in King.

Rafter K Rodeo Co., based in Union Grove, identified the boy as Denim Bradshaw.

Brandon Gentry, the emergency management director in Stokes County, said his unit was called to the scene of the rodeo about 8:24 p.m. on a report of a cardiac arrest.

"He was one of the participants when this happened," Gentry said. "He was riding a bull and was thrown off."

Rafter K contracts with members of the King Fire Department to stand by at events, and those people were rendering aid to young Bradshaw when the Stokes EMS crew arrived and rendered help to the boy, Gentry said.

Gentry said the boy was lying in the ring of the rodeo and was not conscious when Stokes EMS workers arrived.

A big crowd was in the arena for the rodeo, which has been held for many years on Saturdays at the American Legion, Gentry said.

Action had stopped while aid was being rendered to the boy.

The Stokes EMS transferred the injured boy to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Gentry said the boy died at the hospital.

Shannon Bowman, the boy's mother, called Denim her "lil cowboy," and said she was heartbroken, but was "so proud of your bravery and your courage."

Bowman said she had never seen her son as happy as he was before taking part in the rodeo.

The rodeo company posted a statement on its Facebook page that called the death "a tragic event," and that "words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss."

"Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help," the statement read.