2 dead in apartment fire in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted this video of an apartment building fire on Hickory Knoll Drive on Sept. 22, 2022

Two people died in a fire that destroyed eight apartment units overnight at Bethabara Garden Apartments, according to reports from the Winston-Salem Fire Department and WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Helmet camera footage from the fire department showed a  wall of flames at the front of the apartment complex, which is on Hickory Knoll Drive. 

The fire began around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

WGHP reported that apartments on both the first and second floors were destroyed and that fire crews were on the scene for hours. 

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue people from upper-floor apartments, WGHP reported. Citing information from Forsyth County Emergency Services, the station said that four people had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

