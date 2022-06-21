4 children are injured, Lexington woman faces DWI charge after her vehicle hits a DOT truck

A Lexington woman was charged Tuesday with driving while impaired after her vehicle struck a parked state-owned truck, authorities said. Four juveniles in the woman's car were injured.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Fairview Drive in Lexington, Lexington police said.

Officers learned that Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 south on Fairview when her vehicle struck the rear of a N.C. Department of Transportation truck parked on that road, police said.

A DOT crew was removing storm debris at that time, police said.

Whitaker is accused of failing to stop for the DOT crew, whose truck was blocking one lane of travel, police said. Their vehicles were using their flashing caution lights and a crew member was using stop/slow sign to direct traffic through the work area.

All four juveniles in Whitaker's vehicle suffered severe injuries, police said. Their ages range from 3 to 15.

One remained in critical condition Tuesday night at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police didn't identify the injured juveniles.

The occupant of the DOT truck wasn't injured, police said.

After investigators arrived at the scene, Whitaker was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Investigators also determined that Whitaker's failure to reduce speed and reckless driving contributed to the crash, police said.

Whitaker hadn't appeared before a judge late Tuesday to determine her bond and court date, police said.

Investigators will consult with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office to determine if further charges will be filed in the case, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

