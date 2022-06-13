 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
61-year-old dies in car crash. Winston-Salem police say he failed to stop at a red light.

A 61-year-old Winston-Salem man was killed Monday afternoon after the moped he was riding collided with another vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.

James Earl Cardwell of Old Greensboro Road was riding a 2021 moped west on Fifth Street. Raymond Alan Young, 60, was driving a 2021 Nissan Kicks south on Research Parkway. 

According to police, witnesses said Cardwell failed to stop at the red light and collided with Young's vehicle at the intersection.

Cardwell was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is the eighth motor vehicle fatality this year, as compared to 15 at the same time last year. 

