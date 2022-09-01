 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
72-year-old dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem

An Apex man driving a pickup truck east on Interstate 40 died Wednesday afternoon when his truck ran off the right side of the freeway and hit bridge supports at Thomasville Road, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Quoting the N.C. Highway Patrol, the station identified the driver as Harold Prince Nunn, who was 72 and who died at the scene.

The wreck occurred around 3:40 p.m. Nunn was driving a Ford pickup that stopped on the shoulder of the freeway after striking the bridge abutments.

The bridge carries Thomasville Road over I-40.

Troopers were continuing to investigate the crash, WGHP reported.

