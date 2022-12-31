 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 14-year-old boy dies after a tractor overturns in Watauga County

A 14-year-old boy died Friday after a tractor overturned in the Sugar Grove community of western Watauga County, authorities said.

The Watauga County 911 Center received a call at 1:43 p.m. Friday from someone who saw a tractor slide down a steep hill and roll over in a field off Old 421 near Laurel Branch Road, according to the Watauga Democrat.

Responders, including Watauga County sheriff’s deputies and emergency-medical technicians, went to the scene, and they found the boy dead underneath the tractor, the newspaper reported.

Cole Ellis was feeding cattle in the field when the tractor he was driving lost traction and slid down a hill and overturned, the newspaper reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ellis family as this incident has rocked our entire community,” Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman said in a statement.

Tags

