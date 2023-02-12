CLEMMONS — Douglas Owen was watching an Appalachian State football game last year when he suffered a cardiac arrest at his Clemmons home. His wife, Robin Owen, called 911 to get help for her husband.

On Friday, the couple and their family thanked the first responders who helped save his life last October.

Douglas Owen and Robin Owen appeared at the Clemmons Fire Department to thank Bailey Carter, the 911 communicator, who instructed Robin Owen to get a neighbor to help her husband.

Robin Owen called 911 at 11:47 p.m. Oct. 8 and told Carter that her husband was unconscious, wasn’t breathing and lying on the floor, said Jessica Lowe, a communications training officer with the Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services 911 Center.

The neighbor performed CPR on her husband until first responders arrived, Robin Owen said.

Owen also thanked two Clemmons firefighters, Derek Cornelius and Dustin Frye, the emergency medical technicians who initially responded to the Owens' home. They took over the life-saving measures on her husband.

During a brief ceremony Friday, Bryan Gallimore, an assistant chief of the Forsyth County EMS, presented certificates to the first responders who responded to the scene and Carter who took the 911 call.

The first responders spent 20 minutes treating Douglas Owen, restoring his pulse and his breathing, Robin Owen said. Her husband was then taken to Forsyth Medical Center, where he spent 42 days recovering.

“They do an excellent job of taking care of patients,” Robin Owen said about the first responders. “But they do an even better job taking care of families at one of the worst moments of their lives.”

Douglas Owen suffered the cardiac arrest as he was watching an Appalachian State football game on his television, his wife said. His daughter, Ashleigh Maine, is an App State graduate.

Maine and her two children attended the certificate ceremony with her parents.

In October, Douglas Owen suffered a second cardiac arrest at the hospital, but medical personnel revived him.

Douglas Owen, 70, said he doesn’t remember much about when he suffered the cardiac arrests.

“I want to thank the man upstairs,” Douglas Owen said.

Douglas Owen is a retired employee from the Winston-Salem Southbound Railway and former employee of the Yadkin County Schools, his wife said.

At the hospital, doctors told Douglas and Robin Owen that Douglas would have a slow recovery, Robin Owen said. The doctors initially told her that her husband had a 1% chance of recovering, she said.

“Right here stands the other 99%,” Robin Owen said, referring to her husband.

Her husband’s vocal cords were affected by the cardiac arrests, and speech and breathing therapists are treating him.

“We want to keep him around,” Robin Owen said.