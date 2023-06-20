A Davidson County jail inmate died May 31 inside the jail, authorities said Tuesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

A Davidson County detention officer found Todd Andrew Fox, 28, unresponsive in his cell at 9:27 a.m. on May 31, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detention officers then checked Fox and discovered he didn’t have a pulse, the sheriff’s office said. Those officers then performed lifesaving measures on Fox.

Emergency medical technicians arrived at the jail at 9:39 a.m. and assisted in the lifesaving efforts on Fox, the sheriff’s office said. The emergency medical technicians pronounced Fox dead at 10:01 a.m. at the scene.

An autopsy was performed on Fox’s body to determine his cause of death, the sheriff’s office said. The autopsy’s preliminary results are pending.

The sheriff’s office contacted the SBI to investigate the incident because the incident was an in-custody death in the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Davidson Sheriff Richie Simmons said that his office typically doesn't distribute a public news release the same day when a jail inmate dies inside the jail.

"We followed the letter of the law," Simmons said. "We are not hiding anything."

Fox was being held in the jail after he was charged in late May with robbery with a dangerous weapon, the High Point Enterprise reported on May 25.

Fox and another man were accused of going into Gordon’s General Store in the 2600 block of Johnsontown Road in Thomasville March 30 with handguns and demanding money, the sheriff’s office told the newspaper.

Fox and the other man are accused stealing an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the scene, the newspaper reported.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office arrested Fox on May 23, the newspaper reported.