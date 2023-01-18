 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A fire breaks out at a Kernersville recycling center

  • 0
OmniSource Fire

Kernersville Fire Department works to extinguish a fire at OmniSource Corporation in Kernersville on Wednesday.

 Kernersville Fire

A fire damaged the OmniSource recycling center Wednesday in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported. 

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department received a report about 1 p.m. of a structure fire at 1426 W. Mountain St., the department said. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a sorting building and a conveyor belt on fire.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the fire, the department said. 

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started, the department said.

OmniSource is a processor, distributor and manager of scrap and other metals, according to the company's website.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert