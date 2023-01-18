A fire breaks out at a Kernersville recycling center

A fire damaged the OmniSource recycling center Wednesday in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department received a report about 1 p.m. of a structure fire at 1426 W. Mountain St., the department said. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a sorting building and a conveyor belt on fire.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the fire, the department said.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started, the department said.

OmniSource is a processor, distributor and manager of scrap and other metals, according to the company's website.