A fire damages a house in Lexington as its occupants safely evacuate the home. Firefighters rescue a cat.

A fire damaged a house in Lexington Wednesday, but its five occupants safely got out of the home, authorities said Thursday.

Firefighters rescued a cat that remained in the house after the fire started, the Lexington Fire Department said in a statement.

Lexington firefighters went to the fire at 5:35 p.m., which was at a home on West Fifth Street, the fire department said. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

Firefighters then confirmed that the residents were out of the home, the fire department said. Firefighters contained the fire the kitchen, saving most of the occupants belongings.

Firefighters returned the cat to its owners, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross and the home's property management team assisted the occupants, who were displaced by the fire, the fire department said.