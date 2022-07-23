 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A fire damages a house in the 5000 block of Whitewood Lane in Winston-Salem

A fire damaged a house Saturday at the 5000 block of Whitewood Lane in Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started around 7:20 a.m. at the house in the city's northwestern section, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The home was unoccupied at the time, Childress said.

No further details about the fire were available Saturday.

The brick ranch house, which was built in 1957, is valued at $171,400, according to Forsyth County tax records.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

