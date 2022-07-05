A fire damages a vacant house in northeastern Winston-Salem

A fire damaged a vacant house Tuesday in the 4900 block of Keehlen Avenue in Winston-Salem's northeastern section, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The fire started shortly after 8 p.m., said Tabetha Bailey Childress, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Fire Department. City firefighters put out the fire.
The fire was not caused by lightning from the thunderstorms that rolled through Winston-Salem and the Triad earlier on Tuesday, Childress said.
The house is near Smith Reynolds Airport.
No further details were available about fire Tuesday night.
