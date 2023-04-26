A fire damaged a vehicle parked Wednesday at the Marathon gas station at 2748 W. Mountain St. in southeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

More than 20 Winston-Salem firefighters were dispatched to the gas station shortly before 8 a.m., said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Kernersville firefighters also responded to the fire.

The fire department posted a video on its Twitter page that showed the fire burning a pickup and partly spreading to the gas station's convenience store.

The vehicle's fire threatened the convenience store, but firefighters put it out after they arrived on the scene, Childress said.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started, Childress said.