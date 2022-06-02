A house fire displaces nine residents on Drumcliffe Road in Winston-Salem

A fire caused minor damage Thursday to a house at the 1500 block of Drumcliffe Road in the city's southwestern section, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident, which was caused by a cooking fire in the kitchen, started at 2:53 p.m., said Capt. Damien Poole of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

When 35 firefighters arrived at the scene, they quickly put out the fire, Poole said.

Nine people, consisting of three adults and six children, live in the house, Poole said.

"We are still looking to see if they are going to be displaced," Poole said.

The fire department notified the American Red Cross to assist the residents if necessary, Poole said.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available Thursday, Poole said.

