A Kernersville man died Tuesday when a vehicle ran off the road in the 1800 block of East Fifth Street and struck a utility pole and a tree, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:08 p.m. to that location on a reported vehicle collision with injuries, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a collision involving a 2009 Dodge Charger, which had been driven by Brooxie Lavern Aikens, 44, of East 16th Street in Winston-Salem.

Montego Leon King, 50, of Frontier Drive, a front passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Aikens was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that Aikens' vehicle was traveling west in East Fifth Street. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and collided with a utility pole and a tree, police said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

King's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

King's death is the city's 12th traffic fatality this year, as compared to six traffic fatalities during the same time in 2022, police said.

The 1800 block of East Fifth Street was shut down Tuesday for the investigation and for the repairs of the utility pole and its power lines, police said.