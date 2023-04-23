A Kernersville woman died Friday night in a traffic collision involving a tree in Hopkins Road, a motorcycle and an SUV, authorities said Saturday.

Kernersville police responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the collision in the 500 block of Hopkins Road, police said.

Susan Settlemeyer Edwards, a passenger on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, police said.

The motorcycle's driver was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the SUV wasn't injured.

Police didn't describe how the collision happened involving the tree and the two vehicles.

The 500 block of Hopkins Rad was closed for about five hours while police investigated the incident, police said. Investigators are trying to determine how the crash happened.

Edwards' death is the second traffic fatality to happened this year in Kernersville, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.