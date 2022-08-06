A Lexington man dies from injuries that he sustained in June traffic crash in Winston-Salem

A Lexington man has died from injuries that he suffered during a June traffic crash in Winston-Salem, authorities said Saturday.

James Lee Myers, 73, died July 29 in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem police said.

Myers was injured on June 17 in a traffic crash that happened near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. after they received a report of a vehicle collision at that location, police said.

Investigators determined that Aryionna Marie LaShaye Pryce of High Point was driving a 2007 Honda Civic south on Griffith Road when her vehicle suddenly stopped in the road, police said.

Pryce's vehicle was then struck by a 2001 GMC box truck, which was driven by Gilberto Sanchez Giron of Winston-Salem, police said. Giron's vehicle also was traveling south on Griffith Road.

The collision caused Pryce's vehicle to be pushed across the road, and then it collided head on with a 2019 Honda SUV, police said. Karen Mills Myers of Lexington was driving the SUV, and James Myers was a passenger in that vehicle.

James Myers suffered injuries in the crash, and he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist for treatment, according to a police accident report.

Myers' death is the city's 11th traffic fatality so far this year, as compared to 17 fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.