A Lexington man lost his wife and two sons in wreck. 'I'm a broken man today...'

A Lexington man whose wife and two sons were killed in a traffic crash on Jan. 4 said his family was his "entire world."

"I'm a broken man today knowing that I've lost their joy and laughter forever," Dennis Palmer said in a statement released to the media on Tuesday.

"The only thing holding me together right now is the support from my family, friends, co-workers and community. I am so incredibly overwhelmed by your prayers, cards, kindness and most generous offers of support. Without them, the grief would be unbearable."

Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, was driving on N.C. 109 about 8 p.m. Jan. 4 in a Chrysler car with her two sons, Ayden Palmer, 12, and Lincoln Palmer, 7. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck Carter's car, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Carter and the boys died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota SUV, Robyn Degennaro, 62, of Winston-Salem, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, the highway patrol said.

Degennaro's SUV then collided with a Chevrolet SUV driven by Brian E. Reeder, 43, of Denton. Reeder and a 13-year-old passenger in his car were taken to a Thomasville hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the highway patrol said.

'Arms wrapped around us'

Ayden was a seventh-grader at South Davidson Middle School, and Lincoln was a first-grader at Silver Valley Elementary School, a spokeswoman for the Davidson County Schools said.

In his statement, Palmer said that he and his family appreciate the outpouring of support from the community and "feel your arms wrapped around us."

Palmer described Lincoln as "my little man who was larger than life in his seven years. He never met a stranger, and would often be seen high fiving everyone and anyone that he walked past.

"I’m going to miss him teasing me and comparing me to all of his favorites – from Godzilla, Superman and most recently Gordon Ramsey," Palmer said. "He most enjoyed learning and growing his skills in his first-grade classes, martial arts, baseball, football and basketball. He wanted it all.

"Lincoln had the biggest heart, and he shined bright when around his special friends," Dennis Palmer said. "My favorite time was when he would curl up on my lap, and we would laugh together."

Palmer said that Ayden "taught me so much in his 12 years. He was a beautiful soul and quiet leader.

"He had a quick wit, masterfully using comedy to either diffuse the situation or stoke the fire," Palmer said. "He loved the camaraderie and fellowship of the sports teams he joined, including baseball, football and basketball. He was learning the skills, and would do anything it took to grow.

"He knew he was part of something bigger than himself," Palmer said. "His journey in Tae Kwan Do helped to shape him as he gained his confidence and was inspired to teach. The world was a better place with him in it."

Palmer described his wife, Brittany, as "most definitely my better half and is the reason I became the man I am."

The couple's lives revolved around their sons.

"Everything we did is because she made it happen," Palmer said. "She took great pride in providing Ayden and Lincoln a life full of opportunities, from learning and adventures.

"She never missed their events and loved to be part of the community," Palmer said. "Her friendship circle grew at every turn. Her friends describe her as a gypsy soul. ... "My world will not ever be the same without Brittany, Ayden and Lincoln."

Palmer's sister, Tammy Hagerty, has established a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $24,000 for his family.