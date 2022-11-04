 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Lexington pedestrian dies after being struck by a train
A pedestrian in Lexington died Friday after being struck by a train in the city's downtown, authorities said.

Lexington police were dispatched at 3:35 p.m. to a death investigation involving a man and a Norfolk Southern train on Railroad Street and Second Street, police said.

The victim, Kelly Allen, 45, was struck by a northbound train, police said. 

Lexington police and Norfolk Southern railroad police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

