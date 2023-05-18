A moped driver died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 4:40 p.m. at that location to a reported vehicle crash, police said.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a 2008 Chevrolet and a 2022 moped had been involved in a crash, police said.

The moped's driver sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. The driver's next of kin has not been notified of his death.

Investigators determined that Denise Annette Jenkins, 58, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was traveling north in the 2008 Chevrolet and began making a left turn onto 12th Street, police said.

Jenkins failed to yield the right of way to the moped that was traveling south on Cleveland Avenue, and Jenkins' vehicle collided with the moped, police said.

Jenkins was not injured, police said.

Police have not identified the moped driver.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

The moped's driver's death is the city's 14th traffic fatality so far in 2023, as compared to six traffic fatalities during the same time in 2022, police said.

The intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street was closed for 45 minutes following the crash, police said.