A moped operator dies in a traffic crash in Kernersville

The operator of a moped died Wednesday night after a vehicle struck the moped in the 1300 block of N.C. 66 South in Kernersville, authorities said.

William Mark Smith, 57, of Kernersville was pronounced dead after he was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Kernersville police said. 

The vehicle's driver wasn't injured in the crash that happened at 10:14 p.m., police said.

The Kernersville Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Smith's death is Kernersville's first traffic fatality this year, police said.

