A plane with two people on board crashes in Winston-Salem

  • Updated
A plane with two people on board crashed in Winston-Salem about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, federal authorities said.

The plane is a twin engine Piper PA-30, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The plane took off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, according to Flightradar 24, a flight recording app. 

The plane took made a loop around the airport at London, Ky. at 10:04 a.m., Flightradar says. The app didn't have any information of the plane's flight to the Winston-Salem area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the FAA said. 

Neither agency will identify the people on the crashed plane, the FAA

No further information was immediately available early Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated. 

Journal photographer Walt Unks contributed to this story.

