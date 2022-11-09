 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Thomasville woman dies after her car collides with a garbage truck

A Thomasville woman died Wednesday after her car collided with a garbage truck in Davidson County, authorities said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded at 7:30 a.m. to a reported traffic crash in the area of U.S. 64 and Bowers Road, which is southeast of Lexington, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2014 Hyundai was traveling west on the highway when a Best Disposal garbage truck entered the westbound lanes of U.S. 64, Moultrie said. The truck was turning onto the highway’s eastbound lanes from Bowers Road when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with the car, Moultrie said.

Savannah Messer, 26, the car’s driver, died at the scene, Moultrie said. The driver of the garbage truck’s driver, Brandon Smith, 34, was not injured.

Smith was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and released from custody, Moultrie said.

