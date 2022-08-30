A truck collides with a school bus Tuesday in Stokes County; no injuries are reported

A truck collided with a school bus Tuesday in Stokes County, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The incident happened about 3:50 p.m. when a school bus carrying 20 students was traveling on Hauser Spring Road, about 10 miles northwest of King, said Jared Jones, an assistant superintendent with the Stokes County Schools.

The school bus driver saw an approaching truck, Jones said. The bus driver brought her vehicle to a complete stop to try to avoid a crash, Jones said, but the truck collided head-on with the bus.

There was no damage to the bus, Jones said. Its driver and the 20 students on the bus were not injured.

The bus was carrying the students who attend West Stokes High School in King, Jones said.