A pedestrian was struck and injured Friday by a van as the pedestrian was walking on the ramp from U.S. 52 North to Akron Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 5:36 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian being struck at that location, police said.

The pedestrian was walking from Akron Drive down the ramp to the highway, police said. A van's driver was traveling on the highway's ramp to Akron Drive when the vehicle's mirror struck the pedestrian.

The vehicle's driver stopped and helped the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, police said.

Police didn't identify the pedestrian or the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.