A vehicle hits a pedestrian on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem

A vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday night on Liberty Street at its intersection with 17th Street, authorities said.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where the pedestrian was in stable but critical condition, Winston-Salem police said.

Police didn't identify the pedestrian.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:18 p.m. to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Liberty Street at 17th Street, police said. Investigators determined that a pedestrian was in Liberty Street when the pedestrian was struck by a 2007 Pontiac G6.

Shalavia Charlene Galloway, 59, of Winston-Salem was driving the vehicle at the time, police said. Galloway remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police didn't provide any additional information about this incident Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.